Update issued on repairs to Bridgnorth Cliff Railway

The funicular train that ferries passengers from Low Town to High Town has been closed during the weekdays for scheduled maintenance.

It is planned to reopen next Monday if the work, to concrete the trackside, is completed on time.

Owner Mr Malvern Tipping said he has visited the Cliff Railway to check on the progress of the work, which is being conducted by Think Contracts, he said is going well.

He said: "Last Friday, I was at the Cliff Railway to ascertain progress with the trackside concreting.

"The contractors advise that preparatory work has gone well. Starting on Monday, they intend to start fixing anchoring to the rock and laying steel reinforcing caging. Normally, the steel reinforcing would serve to give the concrete greater structural strength.

"In this case, it will serve the purpose of preventing the wet concrete slumping down the incline as it is poured. Concrete pouring is expected to take place during the middle of this coming week.

"Contractors were unable to work last Wednesday due to rain, but appear to remain on schedule."

