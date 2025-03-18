The Boat That Rocked will be shown at a Kington cinema on Saturday, March 22

In the late 1960s, American radio stations blasted rock and roll 24 hours a day.

But in the home country of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, the only way 25 million people could hear their music was to tune in…to a boat.

Celebrated filmmaker Richard Curtis brings the incredible story of a band of rogue deejays who captivated British radio listeners in the ’60s, playing the music that defined a generation and boldly defying the government that tried to shut them down.

It will be shown at The Old Picture House in Kington on Saturday, March 22 at 7.30pm.

The film will run for 130 minutes and there will be an interval during the film.

Tickets are £6.50 and they are available by calling 07855 254590