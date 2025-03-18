Runners to take on Ironbridge Half Marathon this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The four men led by Darren Hassall of Donnington are hoping to raise at least £1,000 for Home-Start Telford and Wrekin with their 13.2-mile run in the event on Sunday (March 23).

The charity works with families with children under five helping parents manage daily life and widen links within their community through home visits and support from a team of volunteers.

The four runners, who have called themselves the Circle of Cheese, include Darren, Simon Tudor, Kerry Croxton and Spencer Bebbington, who are all members of Donnington Runners.

They took the name Circle of Cheese as Kerry works for the Saputo Dairy company and regularly brings presents of cheese to share after running events.

Saputo Dairy has also given a donation towards the team’s final total.

It will be Darren’s third year of running the Ironbridge Half Marathon for Home-Start Telford and Wrekin.

He also staged a collection at Asda Donnington, where he works, on Sunday which brought in £95. Asda is to double this to further boost the funds.

“I think it is a fantastic charity. I didn’t know about Home-Start until some of their volunteers started working with a family member and made such a difference. They do such a great job with their work in the community supporting young families and single parents. I just think it is amazing what they do,” said Darren.

Last year he completed the run with Simon and their fundraising efforts were used to fund a family Christmas party for Home-Start Telford & Wrekin clients.

This year the two are joined by running colleagues Kerry and Spencer.

Darren paid tribute to the team who had agreed to take on the challenge for Home-Start.

“I asked them if they would do the run and they agreed. I would like to say a big thank you to the three of them for getting involved. I couldn’t do it on my own,” he said.

Sharon Uppal of Home-Start Telford & Wrekin paid tribute to the four for the work they had put into their training and fund raising.

“We all just want to say a huge thankyou to the team. They have put so many hours into getting ready for the event and, on top of that, they have been doing a great job in promoting our work. We are very grateful to them and wish them every success in the event,” said Sharon.

Information on how to donate to the team’s fundraising through their Just Giving page is at https://www.justgiving.com/page/darren-hassall-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=WA