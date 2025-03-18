Presteigne Fire and Rescue Service hold a car wash and a cadet open evening

The service will be holding its annual car wash on Saturday, March 29 from 10am until 3pm at John Beddoes School .

They will be raising money for the fire fighters charity and Papyrus UK in memory of Tom Hooper and Elsa Layton-Jones

A spokesperson said: “We have some great vouchers from Daphne's and The Royal Oak which will be given to cars 14 and 21 respectively. We will also be having some form of raffle/draw if you'd like to donate a prize please get in touch!

“We have also got some fantastic prizes to give away to some lucky customers! Please show your support and help us raise as much money as we can for these wonderful charities.

“PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide have sent us some great bits which will be available at the car wash and Sparks Disco have kindly offered to come and play some tunes. “We also have some lovely volunteers providing tea, coffee and cake so you can ‘have a brew with the crew’.

“Any donations of raffle prizes or cake gratefully received.”

A few days later the service will be holding its fire cadets open evening.

It will take place on Wednesday, April 2 from 6pm until 8pm.

If your child is interested in joining the cadets please try and attend this evening.

The Brigade’s fire cadets co-ordinator will be at station to answer any questions you may have.

The evening will consist of a welcome, and information introduction presentation, a tour of the station, a display of the cadet uniform and cadet personal protective equipment and a question and answer session.

For more information speak to a crew member or visit their Facebook page or visit www.mawwfire.gov.uk/eng/children-young-people/fire-cadets/