Police provide update on 'knife' incident at soft-play centre in Telford

West Mercia Police has confirmed that a knife was found inside a storage cupboard at Jungleland at Trench Lock - but away from play equipment and children.

The popular safari-themed play centre was forced to temporarily close off its play equipment on Saturday (March 15) while the premises were searched "immediately".

Police were then informed of the incident, which took place at around 5pm.

While no harmful objects were found inside or around any play equipment, police said a knife was found inside a storage cupboard and disposed of by staff.