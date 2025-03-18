Plans to reopen vacant Telford pub after Black Country company takeover

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Plough at Allscott, west of Telford, went up for auction in June last year just eight months after the vacant pub had been refitted and reopened to the public.

A few weeks before the property had gone up for sale, the then-owners warned they would have to close if business did not pick up.

In September, Stourbridge-based Furious Pub Company - who run The Red Lion and The Swan in Amblecote - announced they had purchased The Plough.

Now, plans to extend the pub off the B4394 have been revealed, which the new owners hope will turn around its fortunes.