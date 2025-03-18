Powys MP Holds Meeting Over Park Home Residents' Concerns

A park home is a bungalow style detached property that sits within a private park home development. Park homes are usually designed for retirement communities, often with the requirement that residents must be over 50 years of age.

These properties tend to be more affordable than traditional houses, making them a popular option for people looking to downsize or find a lower-cost living arrangement. Residents typically own the home but rent the land it sits on from the park owner. The park usually provides basic amenities like maintenance, and the community often includes shared spaces or recreational facilities.

David Chadwick MP held the meeting over numerous concerns raised with him by park home residents across Mid Wales.

Chief among the concerns is the 10% charge park homeowners have to pay to site owners when selling their park home. The requirement means that some residents are unable to sell. For example, when a park home is valued at £200,000 for sale, the owner would have to pay the site owner £20,000. Combined with estate agents' fees, this 10% charge means that selling a park home becomes unaffordable for many residents.

Residents stated it was disappointing that Welsh Government Ministers reneged on their previous promise to reform the sales commission.

Park homeowners also cited frustration over council tax banding, with dramatic variations in similar properties on the same site, for no clear reason. It was strongly felt that the Council Tax banding should be the same and applicable across all park homes in Wales, as it is in England where park homes are rated band A.

Concerns were also raised over the conditions on sites and whether local government is properly equipped to enforce licence compliance among site owners, alongside actions by some site owners to discourage them from forming a Residents Association.

Former Welsh Liberal Democrat Assembly Member Peter Black previously introduced legislation that created a new licensing regime for park home sites, including a requirement that site managers satisfy a fit and proper person test, but the Welsh Liberal Democrats have argued that legislation needs to be strengthened further.

David Chadwick said: “There was a variety of concerning issues raised with me at this meeting by park home residents who travelled from across Mid Wales to make their voices heard.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats are proud of our record in delivering improvements for park home residents, but it's clear more needs to be done.

“I will be working with my colleague in the Senedd Jane Dodds to ensure we get answers to these questions and to fight to ensure park home residents are getting a fair deal.”