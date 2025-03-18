Market Drayton residents invited to ask questions and share concerns at annual town meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Market Drayton Town Council will host the annual event at the Festival Drayton Centre next Wednesday, March 26, at 7pm.

All residents are welcome.

It will begin with a welcome speech by Mayor Roy Aldrcoft. West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion is due to make a presentation on local policing.

The meeting agenda states: "This is an open forum for any town residents to ask questions or raise any concerns they have in connection with the town."