Homes plan submitted for land near historic castle in Montgomery

Powis Estates has applied to Powys County Council for permission to build 54 homes on land off Forden Road - opposite Verlon Close, in Montgomery.

The application explains that the land for the site is owned by Powis Estates, but is currently leased to tenants.

It adds that it is earmarked in the local plan for housing.

The proposal is for a mix of semi-detached and detached houses, including allocated off-street parking with garages to several dwellings.

The view towards the site from Montgomery Castle. Picture: Google Maps

The application states that each home would have a "secure garden with private access that makes use of the existing mature hedgerows to the site boundaries".