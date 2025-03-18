Final chance for comments on plan for thousands of new homes up to 2040

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council approved the next stage of its Local Plan review earlier this month.

The Local Plan sets out the locations across the borough where housing and commercial land will be built up to 2040.

The updated plan includes three major new developments, making up nearly 8,000 homes to the north of Telford.

The council says the plan "will shape the borough’s future by securing investment in infrastructure, such as schools and transport networks whilst creating jobs, and delivering quality homes, all while protecting Telford and Wrekin’s green spaces and heritage".

The next stage of the plan review process - the Regulation 19 public review - opened on Monday (March 17) and will run for seven weeks until May 5.

It is the final opportunity for residents, businesses, and stakeholders to submit formal comments on matters of soundness and legal compliance before the plan is submitted to the Government’s Planning Inspectorate for independent examination.

The plan includes proposals for new housing as well as supporting business growth.

It also outlines plans for six new schools, expanded healthcare services, and improvements to transport networks.

The council has stressed that 'protecting and enhancing Telford’s green spaces is a priority', alongside 'tackling climate change by promoting energy-efficient buildings and sustainable development'.

The Regulation 19 review is being published to allow the public and stakeholders to make their final comments on the Local Plan.

The comments made will then be submitted to the independent nationally appointed Planning Inspector who will consider them alongside the need for any amendments to the plan before it is formally adopted.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability, said: “This is a key step in delivering a robust and sustainable plan for Telford and Wrekin. We’ve listened to feedback from our communities, businesses, and partners to shape a Local Plan that ensures the borough develops in the right way.

“The plan provides a framework for the development of our borough until 2040, ensuring a good supply of quality homes for residents of all ages, from new families setting up their first homes to older residents looking to downsize locally, plus accessible and adaptable properties that meet lifetime needs. Alongside these homes, the plan will protect important green spaces, deliver new employment opportunities, increase the number of schools in the borough and improve infrastructure.

“This is the last opportunity for residents and stakeholders to have a say on the plan’s soundness before it is submitted for independent examination.”

One of the biggest elements of the plan is the three new 'sustainable communities' to the north of the borough, complete with a number of schools, jobs, parks and public open spaces for the developments.

Ultimately they are intended to deliver a total of 7,900 homes - although not all of those are targeted for completion during the plan period.

One of the proposals is for land to the north of Bratton and Shawbirch. The development would be made up of 2,100 homes and two hectares of employment land over the plan period.

A second is planned for a 182-hectare site to the North East of Muxton. The proposal is for an ultimate total of 2,700 homes - with 2,305 of those to be delivered up to 2040. The site will also provide 5.6 hectares of employment land.

A third community is proposed for land north of the A442 at Wheat Leasowes. That scheme would eventually be made up of 3,100 homes, with 2,190 of those to be delivered in the plan period. The site will also provide around 68 hectares of employment land, which includes 22 hectares of existing employment allocations.

For more information on the plan and to submit comments, visit: www.telfordandwrekinlocalplan.co.uk