Bridgnorth funeral director and campaigner heads to Vietnam - find out why

John Adams, a fourth generation funeral director at Perry & Phillips in Bridgnorth, is to speak at the AFDA (Australian Funeral Directors Association) National Convention in the South Asian country.

Mr Adams is to deliver two keynote speeches entitled “Breaking the Silence” and “Leadership Through Change.”

Funeral Director John Adams of Perry & Phillips in Bridgnorth

In “Breaking the Silence,” John will explore his campaign to incorporate bereavement awareness into the education system, sharing insights on how this initiative has the potential to transform societal attitudes toward grief and loss.

His second presentation, “Leadership Through Change,” will delve into the evolving funeral profession and the strategies required to adapt to shifting societal expectations while maintaining the balance between service and business.

Speaking about his involvement, John expressed his enthusiasm for the event. He said: "I am really excited to join the AFDA conference as a speaker and thrilled to be approached by their CEO, Dale Gilson, to join them.

“They are very interested in the work that has been carried out with the campaign and how they could implement a similar strategy. To now see the campaign and message go across the world is really positive and exciting. I think this is how true healing happens within societies, and it now appears not just in the UK."

John’s dedication to fostering open conversations about death, dying, and bereavement has gained significant traction in recent years. His campaign to include bereavement education in the UK’s national curriculum, supported by a widely signed petition and recent parliamentary debate, has inspired international attention. The AFDA’s decision to invite him as a speaker reflects their commitment to exploring innovative approaches in addressing grief and societal healing.

The AFDA National Convention is a flagship event, bringing together funeral professionals from across Australia and beyond to discuss challenges, share ideas, and pave the way for the future of the industry.

For further updates on John Adams’ campaign and his participation in the AFDA Convention, follow his ongoing efforts through his podcast, “Death: A Changing Industry” where he will also be interviewing the AFDA President, Kelly Scott, whilst out in Vietnam.

