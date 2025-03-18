Air ambulance called to head-on collision in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident, which involved two vehicles, took place shortly before 9.51am today (Tuesday, March 18) on Wrockwardine Road, west of Wellington.

An update from Amber Watch Wellington said three people had been assessed for injuries following the crash.

West Mercia Police officers and an air ambulance were also present at the scene.

An update on social media from Amber Watch Wellington said: "Amber Watch alerted along with White Watch from Telford Central at 9.51am to reports of an RTC, on Wrockwardine Road.

"Two vehicles had been involved in a head-on collision. Three casualties assessed by fire service and ambulance crews. Air ambulance and police also in attendance."