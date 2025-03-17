Various options are being considered for the doors of public toilets behind the Knighton Hotel in Knighton

The town council had been considering self-locking doors and Councillor Tina Sharp said a locksmith recently came out to look at the doors and he said he would not be able to do it because it is an electrical job.

Councillor Sharp told other members at the February meeting that they would need to look into other ways of delivering self-locking doors or to put a charge of 20p on the doors. She said a lot of councils charge of toilets now.

Councillor Petranella Ford said she had spoken to Knighton residents about charges for public toilets before and she was surprised that they said they would be happy to pay more if it meant they were walking into a clean and tidy toilet.

Councillor Tom Taylor said if there was a 20p charge on the toilets then the council would be able to leave them open 24 hours a day so they would be available whenever people wanted to use them.

Members noted the information and asked the clerk to look into grants and to investigate the options available to the council.