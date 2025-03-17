Third teenager dies after tragic crash near Shifnal - victims named as South Staffordshire youths

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police has also confirmed the identities of three boys who have now sadly died after the tragic collision on Offoxey Road in Tong.

The crash involving an Audi A1 happened at around 11.15pm on Friday night (March 14).

An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has now been identified as Simon Evans from Perton in South Staffordshire.

It was announced on Sunday (March 16) that a 17-year-old had died in hospital on Saturday. He has been named as Jacob Holeman from Codsall.

And Jason Bridges, aged 17 and from Brewood, died as a result of his injuries on Sunday.

The fourth occupant of the car, a 17-year-old boy, suffered life-changing injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police continue to appeal for information to help with enquiries into the collision.

West Mercia Police is urging anyone who may have been on Offoxey Road on Friday to make contact.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact DC Rich Owen on 07814 773916 or email SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 554i of March 14.

Inspector Steph Arrowsmith from the force's Serious Collision Investigation Team said: "Sadly, three teenagers have died and one remains in hospital with life-changing injuries in this tragic incident and our thoughts are with all of those who have been affected.

"We continue to carry out enquiries into the collision and I would like to thank everybody who has contacted us so far with information to assist with our investigation.

"We are still appealing to anyone else who may have been on Offoxey Road on Friday night to get in contact. We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling through Bishops Wood and Brewood around 11pm, as we believe the Audi travelled along Port Lane and Kiddemore Green Road ahead of the incident.

"We believe the Audi was travelling together with a red Vauxhall Corsa and a black VW Golf. The vehicles were not involved in the collision in any way, but we’re hoping motorists in the area may remember seeing the three vehicles together."