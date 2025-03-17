A film about Jackson Pollock will be shown in Knighton

Pollock will be screened at Knighton Community Centre on Friday, March 28 at 7.30pm.

In August of 1949, Life Magazine ran a banner headline that begged the question: Jackson Pollock: Is he the greatest living painter in the United States?

The film is a look back into the life of an extraordinary man, a man who has fittingly been called an artist dedicated to concealment, a celebrity who nobody knew.

As he struggled with self-doubt, engaging in a lonely tug-of-war between needing to express himself and wanting to shut the world out, Pollock began a downward spiral.

The film will run for 118 minutes and there will be an interval.

Tickets cost £6 for adults and they are available by calling 07964 023841