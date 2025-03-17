Telford children's soft play centre says no 'harmful implements' found on play equipment after 'immediate' sweep

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jungleland in Trench Lock announced yesterday that its play equipment was temporarily closed on Saturday evening (March 15) while the premises were searched "immediately".

The popular safari-themed play centre said West Mercia Police has been informed of an incident which took place at around 5pm.

In an update this morning, the play centre said the incident involved an adult and a storage area - and was "appropriately" dealt with.

Jungleland has reported that no "harmful implements" were placed or found on any play equipment.

A post on Sunday said "further checks" were conducted before it re-opened to the public.

Jungleland in Telford. Picture: Google.

The soft-play centre is open today, as usual.

A statement said: "No harmful implements were placed on our equipment with malicious intent.

"No harmful implements were found on our play equipment.

"The incident that took place on Saturday, March 15, involved one adult and a storage area and this was dealt appropriately with at the time.

"Social media is a far-reaching and powerful tool. Regrettably, as many of you are aware, it can also be used to spread false and damaging information.

"Jungleland will not tolerate any aggressive or abusive behaviour from parents/guardians towards our team members.

"Jungleland management and staff continue to work with diligence and commitment to ensure Jungleland is a safe, fun and inclusive environment for all.

"We first welcomed our customers back in 2008 and we are open today as normal. Our team look forward to welcoming our wonderful and loyal customers to Jungleland."

West Mercia Police has been contacted for comment.