Students bring the house down with Theatre Severn musical

A 70-strong cast and crew from Hadley Learning Community wowed a packed audience at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury with a performance of the worldwide smash hit jukebox musical, based on songs from Queen.

“We are all incredibly proud of the energy, commitment and professionalism of our entire cast and crew,” said the school’s performing arts subject leader Vicky Finch.

“Taking the production to Theatre Severn for the first time was a real success, and we’ll be returning soon for our annual dance show Dance Fest which takes place in June.”

Auditions and casting for We Will Rock You took place in September, and after several painstaking months of rehearsals, the cast took to the stage to showcase the iconic tunes, quirky characters, colourful costumes – and a motorcycle.

Ella Nock as Scaramouche, and Archie Rothwell as Galileo. Picture: Epic Action Imagery Ltd

“As well as two evening shows, our students performed a matinee to 200 students from Years 4, 5 and 6, from primary schools across the Learning Community Trust including Crudgington, Allscott Meads, Lantern Academy, Wrekin View, and HLC Primary.

“This was a fantastic opportunity for the younger pupils to see our secondary students performing and to ignite their passion for performing arts,” Vicky added.

We Will Rock You is set in the future on a place once called Earth, and features hits including Radio Ga Ga, I Want to Break Free, Somebody to Love, Killer Queen, Under Pressure, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Are The Champions, and We Will Rock You.

“Our show kicked off with a live rock band delivering a medley of Queen classics, and our talented cast was led by the powerhouse voices of Galileo – portrayed by Archie Rothwell, and Scaramouche played by Ella Nock,” Vicky said.

“The audience also met the witty Britney Spears played by Will Wellings and Ozzy Osbourne played by Chloe Hoar, and there was audience interaction with Killer Queen played by Summer Kendal, and Khashoggi played by Emmanuel Obetta.

Creative choreography and backing singers added to the professional feel of the show, and the final number – Bohemian Rhapsody – featured vocal solos by all the cast leads as well as a guitar solo performed live by Gabe Gould.

“We could not be more impressed by or proud of our entire cast and crew, and we hope the experience has given our students a taste of what a career in the performing arts could look and feel like.”