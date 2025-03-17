Shropshire MPs' column - the latest from the county's representatives in Westminster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

I’m passionate about our National Health Service, and it upsets me profoundly to see its highly-dedicated, hard-working staff often under enormous pressure due to the organisation having seen years of underfunding and neglect by previous governments.

Those people who work in our hospitals are working harder than ever to get services back on track, to get waiting lists down and to consistently deliver the best quality of care for patients.

So, I’m delighted to say I have some good news regarding our Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The situation there is starting to improve really rapidly. People will no doubt remember the television documentary last July that turned the spotlight on some upsetting conditions at the RSH, but already services are showing signs of improvement. There are no longer any trollies in what came to be known as ‘corridor care’ where demand outstripped capacity. The hospital now is a much calmer, controlled environment with waiting times reducing month on month and agency staff much reduced as the hospital is employing staff directly instead, with better success at recruitment and retention.

It was really informative this week to meet with Matthew Neal, Director of the Hospitals Transformation Programme at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, to see first-hand the improvements and new facilities taking shape in the Emergency Department (A&E).

The current A&E has a 10-bed capacity, which has increased to 13 in the new department and then to 22 once construction is complete. Yes, of course, there’s still lots more work to do to get healthcare in Shrewsbury to where it should be, but investments like these are clear, positive steps in the right direction.

I meet with the chief executive of our trust on a monthly basis, and also meet with senior decision makers there regularly, so, yes, I’m keeping a keen eye on progress.

While on the subject of the RSH, it’s good to see that my idea for an overspill car park there is being taken seriously. Our hospital car park is almost always packed to overflowing. It’s incredibly frustrating for staff, patients and visitors who struggle to park.

I am therefore asking that an adjacent field is used temporarily as a much-needed overflow car park, particularly while the major building work is taking place as part of the Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP). These extra parking spaces for staff would take a lot of pressure off the existing car parks, freeing up spaces for the public.

The Council will bring forward a feasibility study for the trust to consider - looking at additional parking spaces and/or an additional site for Park & Ride. I’ve brought together all interested parties, and I’m hopeful that together we can alleviate parking stress at our hospital.