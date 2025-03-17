Dyfed Powys Police are appealing for information following the theft of a quad bike from a farm in Llangammarch Wells
Dyfed Powys Police are appealing for information following the theft of a Honda SM520 red quad bike from a farm in the Llangammarch Wells area
The quad was stolen overnight on Saturday, March 15 in the early hours of the morning.
Anyone with any information that might help the police investigation, should get in touch online via https://orlo.uk/1GcHU, via email at 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling
101
Quote ref: 25000216662