Shropshire Star
Close

Dyfed Powys Police are appealing for information following the theft of a quad bike from a farm in Llangammarch Wells

Dyfed Powys Police are appealing for information following the theft of a Honda SM520 red quad bike from a farm in the Llangammarch Wells area

By Karen Compton
Published
Dyfed Powys Police are appealing for information following the theft of a Honda SM520 red quad bike from a farm in the Llangammarch Wells area
Dyfed Powys Police are appealing for information following the theft of a Honda SM520 red quad bike from a farm in the Llangammarch Wells area

The quad was stolen overnight on Saturday, March 15 in the early hours of the morning.

Anyone with any information that might help the police investigation, should get in touch online via https://orlo.uk/1GcHU, via email at 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling

101

Quote ref: 25000216662

Similar stories
Most popular