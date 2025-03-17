New photos reveal how firefighters freed trapped horse at Telford nature reserve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Three Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews including a rescue tender were sent from Telford Central and Wellington stations to Rough Park, near Woodside, at around 7.40am yesterday (Sunday, March 16).

A vet also attended.

A horse had become trapped in some fencing. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

One horse had become trapped in some fencing.

Firefighters used specialist animal rescue equipment including lifting equipment and an animal harness to free the horse.

Firefighters used specialised animal rescue equipment. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

After more than two hours at the nature reserve, crews were finished by 9.52am.

