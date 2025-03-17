Shropshire Star
Close

New photos reveal how firefighters freed trapped horse at Telford nature reserve

New images reveal how a trapped horse was rescued by firefighters and vets at a Telford nature reserve.

By Luke Powell
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Three Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews including a rescue tender were sent from Telford Central and Wellington stations to Rough Park, near Woodside, at around 7.40am yesterday (Sunday, March 16).

A vet also attended.

A horse had become trapped in some fencing. Picture: SRFS.
A horse had become trapped in some fencing. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

One horse had become trapped in some fencing.

Firefighters used specialist animal rescue equipment including lifting equipment and an animal harness to free the horse. 

Firefighters used specialised animal rescue equipment. Picture: SRFS.
Firefighters used specialised animal rescue equipment. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

After more than two hours at the nature reserve, crews were finished by 9.52am.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

Similar stories
Most popular