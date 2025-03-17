New photos reveal how firefighters freed trapped horse at Telford nature reserve
New images reveal how a trapped horse was rescued by firefighters and vets at a Telford nature reserve.
By Luke Powell
Published
Last updated
Three Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews including a rescue tender were sent from Telford Central and Wellington stations to Rough Park, near Woodside, at around 7.40am yesterday (Sunday, March 16).
A vet also attended.
One horse had become trapped in some fencing.
Firefighters used specialist animal rescue equipment including lifting equipment and an animal harness to free the horse.
After more than two hours at the nature reserve, crews were finished by 9.52am.
