More than 80 properties in Ludlow hit by power cut
Several properties in Ludlow have been left without power since this morning.
By Luke Powell
Published
At 2pm National Grid was reporting that 82 properties were affected by a powercut.
The 'low voltage' incident was first reported at 8.07am.
The power company is hoping to restore power to all properties by 5.30pm.
Further information can be found on National Grid's live powercut map.