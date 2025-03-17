Full line-up for Alderfest 2025 revealed as Pixie Lott headlines - everything you need to know
The line-up for a popular music festival in Shropshire has been revealed.
Alderfest is returning to Alderford Lake near Whitchurch this summer for a weekend of family-friendly fun and a celebration of music.
In previous years, artists such as Sam Ryder, McFly, Heather Small, and S Club have graced the big stage.
But this year, it has been announced that British pop star Pixie Lott will be headlining the festival.
The singer-songwriter, best known for her hit 2011 song All About Tonight, will be joined by former X-Factor contestant Ella Henderson and English rock band Toploader.