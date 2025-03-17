Fire service rush to crash involving two cars, a van, and a caravan in Craven Arms
The emergency services have been dealing with a crash involving four vehicles - including a caravan.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the incident at Craven Arms shortly before 9.30am today - Monday, March 17.
The incident took place in School Road, Craven Arms.
The fire service sent three crews to the scene while an air ambulance was also in attendance.
An update said the crash involved two saloon cars, a van, and a caravan.