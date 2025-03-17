Emergency services called to crash on A41

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident had taken place on the A41.

They were alerted to the crash at around 8.52pm last night - Sunday, March 16, with one crew from Newport sent to the scene, with police also in attendance.

An update from the fire service said that the incident had seen the vehicle coming to rest on a verge.

They said no one had been trapped and they left the scene around 20 minutes later.