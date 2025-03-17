A Powys pensioner has been fined after he swore at and threatened a neighbour via her doorbell camera

Patrick Boland, 78, was barred from harassing his neighbour when a community protection order was imposed on him in 2023.

The notice banned the pensioner from being abusive or threatening towards his neighbour who lives in the same block of flats in Llandrindod Wells.

But Boland was captured speaking into his neighbour’s Ring doorbell at her property on at least three occasions between October 4 2024 and December 4 2024.

Boland admitted failing to comply with a community protection notice when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Prosecuting, Ms Skye Connors said Boland of Lant Avenue lives in a first floor flat of a local authority accommodation and his 35 year-old victim lives below.

“Following repeated antisocial behaviour towards her he was issued with a letter and a community protection notice on October 4 2023,” said Ms Connors.

“The conditions were that he cannot behave in a manner causing harassment or alarm, he most not dispose of rubbish in the communal area and he must not communicate or approach the neighbour directly or any member of the family.

“He’s failed to comply with that as is evidenced by Ring doorbell footage which shows on October 4 he walked past her property shaking his head, laughing and swearing.

“On the same day an hour and a half later he looks into the Ring doorbell and swears.

“On another occasion he dropped a rubbish bag into the doorway and he looked into the doorbell and shouted swear words. On December 4 at 1.40pm he approached the doorbell and said ‘its pointless trying to get the neighbours against me, they know who is the bag egg. Your day is coming. Cheers.”

Representing himself, Boland said; “I have been provoked.

“This has been going on for two years. I have taken a lot of verbal and physical abuse. This lady has sworn at me on lots of occasions. I have witnesses.

“She wrecked my bird bath, she smashed it up, I approached her and she swore at me.”

Ingrid Gallaher, chairman of the magistrates said: “The order was against you and you knew you were not supposed to harass anyone. You language was appalling and unpleasant.”

Magistrates fined him £120 and ordered him to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

The community protection notice is still in place banning him from swearing, threatening or abusing his neighbours.