Young Dancers from Builth Wells Earn Prestigious Blue Peter Badges

The group of 28 dancers from Latch Dance have proven that the arts can be a powerful tool for learning, community impact, and personal achievement.

In November last year, these talented and determined children, aged three to 11, organised and participated in a Danceathon, raising an incredible £850 for LATCH Welsh Children’s Cancer Charity.

Their efforts didn’t just support an amazing cause—they also earned them the prestigious Blue Peter Sports Badge, an award recognising dedication to movement and sports.

The journey to achieving these badges began with a spark of inspiration from Latch Dance founder Jemma Thomas’s own son, who reminded her of the thrill of earning a Blue Peter badge.

His excitement planted the seed, and when the young dancers set out to make a difference through dance, it became clear that their efforts deserved national recognition.

The Danceathon was entirely designed and led by the children themselves, they chose the songs, created posters, devised movement routines, and danced for an incredible four hours, supported by family, friends, and the wider Builth Wells community.

As a reward for their hard work, they received a commemorative Danceathon pin badge, which they also designed.

After sharing their success with Blue Peter, they were thrilled to receive their very own Blue Peter badge, along with a personalized letter from the BBC team and a certificate of achievement.

Jemma said: “The Danceathon wasn’t just about fundraising—it was about coming together as a community to do something meaningful and earning recognition for it. It highlighted how dance and the arts can unite people for a shared purpose.

“At the heart of this event was Kathryn, a young member of the Builth Wells community who, over the past year, has faced a cancer diagnosis, undergone treatment, and is now in recovery.

“Inspired by her strength and her own incredible fundraising efforts for LATCH, the children’s cancer charity, we knew we wanted to do something to support her. The fact that we shared a name with LATCH made it feel even more like the perfect fit.

“This whole experience has reinforced just how powerful the arts can be,” added Jemma.

“Through dance, these young people have learned how to plan, organise, and work towards a goal, while also developing confidence, teamwork, and a deep understanding of how movement can bring communities together.

“The fact that they were able to fundraise, achieve a national award, and celebrate their success shows just how much can be achieved when creativity and determination come together.”

The Latch Dance community is proud to have used dance to make a real impact, and this special achievement highlights how the arts can be a gateway to lifelong skills, confidence, and a sense of purpose.

Jemma and the Latch Dancers from the five to seven years group receiving their Blue Peter Badges in front of family and friends.

Jemma and the Latch Dancers from the eight to 11 years groups receiving their Blue Peter Badges in front of family and friends.

Kathryn at the danceathon

The Danceathon event which was held at the Jubilee Hall in Llanelwedd on Sunday, November 28 2024