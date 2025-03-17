Birmingham Airport passengers feeling pinch as new stats show how long average delays are between planned and actual take-off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The study, conducted by expert casino analysts SlotsCalendar, has listed Birmingham Airport as having the fourth longest average departure delay among the 25 most popular commercial airports in the UK.

In the data from the UK Civil Aviation Authority regarding flight punctuality between January 2022 and November 2024, Birmingham Airport recorded the fourth-longest delay, with travellers waiting an average of 22 minutes and 46 seconds.

The airport was granted a runway extension in 2014, allowing more long-haul flights to operate, and is the UK’s seventh-largest airport.

In 2023, more than 11 million passengers passed through its doors, though their average wait time was five per cent longer than in 2024.

Birmingham Airport

The average departure delay was looked at for the flights over the two years to determine the airports with the longest average departure delay. Additionally, 2024’s data was compared to 2023 to see whether the average delay has increased or decreased.

The study revealed that the Isle of Man Airport experiences the longest average delay, lasting around 32 minutes and four seconds.

The airport, located in Ballasalla, is one of the smallest on the list and reported just over 652,000 passengers last year.

Commenting on the findings, Viorel Stan, CEO of SlotsCalendar, said: “Airport delays can be devastating for travellers, so it is crucial that airports do more to prevent them. Even a 10-minute delay can be frustrating, but it is encouraging to see that many airports on this list have managed to reduce their delay times between 2023 and 2024.

“With news of Heathrow’s third runway potentially opening - though not for at least a decade if plans proceed - many visitors will be curious about the impact on passengers. Will delays increase, both at security and at the flight level? How will local residents react? Will more destinations be added?

"There are many questions surrounding this development, and it will be interesting to see how the government and the airport collaborate to ensure all parties are satisfied. One thing is certain: passengers want delays to be minimised.

"Starting or ending a holiday abroad with a delay can put a damper on the experience, and it is in the airlines’ best interests to avoid this.

"Of course, some factors, such as bad weather, are beyond their control, but each airport has a duty to ensure passengers are well cared for in such events and to remove any unnecessary barriers to smooth travel.”

The full stats around delays for each airport can be found at the UK Civil Aviation Authority website.

Birmingham Airport have been contacted for a comment.