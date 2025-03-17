A driver spotted using a mobile phone in Powys already had 10 penalty points on his licence

Gareth Buckle admitted driving a Ford Transit on the B4350 Glasbury to Hay on Wye road on August 13 2024 while using a handheld mobile phone, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 41 year-old of Netherfield Close, Broughton, Astley, Leicestershire was initially offered a fixed penalty, until it was discovered he would be a totter and the matter was referred to court.

The court was told Buckle’s licence currently had 10 points on it but the mobile phone matter would carry six points taking him over the maximum.

Representing himself, Buckle claimed exceptional hardship. He said he lives and works in Leicester and has three children. He said he sometimes needs to travel to London for his work as a project manager for a furniture production company, which fits domestic and commercial properties.

He said he also takes his step-daughter to see her dad, the children to extra-curricular activities and medical appointments and to see their family across the country.

Buckle said he understood six previous offences have now expired but the court was told he had points at the time of the offence.

He said it was three years since his previous offence and he is remorseful of his past and current offences.

Magistrates fined him £238 and ordered him to pay £90 costs and a £95 surcharge. They said they did not find exceptional hardship and they banned Buckle from driving for six months. He was told he could appeal to the crown court within 21 days.