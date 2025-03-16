Firefighters tackle blaze involving electrical box at property in Shropshire village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call shortly before 7.45am reporting a fire at a property in Highley.

Two fire crews were sent from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer fire stations to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance.

The incident involved a fire within the property's electrical box.

Crews from Western Power also attended the scene.

Firefighters used small gear and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire and make sure it didn't spread.

A post by Bridgnorth Fire Station on social media said: "At 7.44am this morning (March 16) we were alerted to a property fire in Highley with our colleagues from Cleobury Mortimer Fire Station.

"The fire involved an electrical box. Crews awaited the arrival the arrival of Western Power and ensured the fire hasn’t spread."

The incident concluded at 8.36am.