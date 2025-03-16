Farm near High Ercall gets approval to build new £1.75m unit to house 32,000 chickens
A farm near High Ercall has been given permission to build a new 'free-range egg laying unit' to expand their business.
By Megan Jones
Published
In November, Heal Eggs Ltd of Hazeldene applied to Telford & Wrekin Council to expand their free-range egg production with a new £1.75m unit. Now, they've been given permission to proceed with the plans.
Across their sites, the business already boasts 328,000 free-range laying hens, 112,000 colony laying hens and 48,000 pullet rearing places but the new unit will allow the business to add 32,000 new free-range hens to their stock.