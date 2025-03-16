Artists wanted for third Llanwrtyd Wells art competition

This year’s title is ‘Simply Astounding’ ‘ Gwirioneddol Wych’

With a first prize of £500, a second of £250, and with an additional visitors’ choice prize of £100, the paintings of the finalists will be exhibited in the gallery at the Centre throughout July 2025, with a preview event on Saturday, July 5 2025.

The following work will be accepted for competition purposes - paintings, drawings, original prints, art photographs and mixed media works.

All work must be designed to hang on a wall and framed to gallery standard (no glass clips).Video or sound art will NOT be accepted.

Artists should submit recent work which has been produced within the last three years and falls under the theme – ‘Simply Astounding’ ‘ Gwirioneddol Wych’

A panel will assess every entry and select work for the final exhibition.

All work selected will be for sale and will be exhibited in the Llanwrtyd District Heritage and Arts Centre Gallery.

Applications close on Tuesday, April 1

Full guidelines and entry form can be downloaded from the webpage: https://history-arts-wales.org.uk/art-competition-2024/