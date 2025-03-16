14 of the richest celebrities from the West Midlands and their estimated net worth including Jude Bellingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And we have rounded up just 14 of the richest celebrities from our little corner of the world and their estimated fortune according to Celebrity Net Worth.

On this list, there’s some Hollywood stars and singers. But there are also two top footballers and a model who has walked for major fashion houses and brands.

Here are the richest celebrities from the West Midlands according to their net worth in ascending order. Please note the net worth has been converted from USD to GBP and rounded up.

Daniel Ezra - $1.5m/£1.2m

Daniel Ezra

British actor Daniel Ezra was born in Birmingham.

He made his on-screen debut in 2014 and is best known for his role as Spencer James on the television series All American.

Paul Blackthorne - $3m/£2.3m

Paul Blackthorn in Arrow (2012)

English actor Paul Blackthorne was born in Wellington, Telford, Shropshire.

His first role on the big screen was as Captain Andrew Russell in the Oscar-nominated Bollywood film Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001).

Connie Talbot - $3m/£2.3m

Connie Talbot is one of the richest celebrities from the West Midlands. Photo: David Hamilton

British singer Connie Talbot was born in Streetly.

She was one of the youngest contestants to ever make it to the finals of Britain’s Got Talent at the age of 6, when she won runner-up in 2007.

Lucy Davis - $4m/£3.1m

Lucy Davis

Born in Solihull, English actress Lucy is best known for playing Dawn Tinsley in the hit BBC comedy The Office.