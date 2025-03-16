11 amazing West Midlands pubs to enjoy an Irish Guinness this St Patrick's Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

St Patrick's Day is a day to celebrate for Irish men and women everywhere. The day marks the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland.

The day is celebrated by Irish people worldwide, with thousands of people donning the iconic Irish green and downing Guinness in celebration of the occasion.

So, to help you find the best spot in the Black Country for a pint of the 'black stuff', we have listed the 11 most top-rated pubs according to Tripadvisor that are selling Guinness this St Patrick's Day

Dudley

The Old Swan with former owner Tim Newey

Old Swan Inn, Netherton: 4.5 stars out of 5, 195 reviews. With a ranking of 4.6 bubbles out of 5, the old Swan Inn in Dudley is a great choice for those looking for an Irish pint to celebrate. The pub also offers a range of foods and light snacks for all to enjoy.

Dubliner's by Narroway, 4.8 stars out of 5. 10 reviews. It wouldn't be an Irish drink list without an Irish bar. While we may be a few miles away from merry-old Dublin, we can experience a bit of Irish heritage right here with the Dubliner's.