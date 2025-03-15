Llanwrtyd Wells man accused of failing to comply with a community order will stand trial next month
A Llanwrtyd Wells man accused of failing to comply with a community order will stand trial next month.
Plus
By David Banner
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Luke Richard Elvis Roberts was charged with failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Wrexham Court on August 20 2024, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The 35 year-old of Irfon Terrace, denied the matter.