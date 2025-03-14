Wolverhampton business to stand trial over industrial accident which left employee with life changing injuries
A Wolverhampton landscaping company will stand trial after one of its employees suffered life changing injuries during an industrial accident in 2017.
By Adam Smith
Jack Moody Landscaping and Civil Engineering, of Holybush Farm, Warstones Lane, Wolverhampton, pleaded not guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court to breaching its duty towards an employee's safety after an industrial accident eight years ago.
The prosecution against the company, which also has a recycling division and bases in Shropshire, is being brought by the Health and Safety Executive.