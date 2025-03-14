West Midlands firm to stand trial over industrial accident which left employee with life changing injuries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jack Moody Landscaping and Civil Engineering, of Holybush Farm, Warstones Lane, Wolverhampton, pleaded not guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court to breaching its duty towards an employee's safety after an industrial accident eight years ago.

The prosecution against the company, which also has a recycling division and bases in Shropshire, is being brought by the Health and Safety Executive.