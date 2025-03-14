Police appeal to identify people as they probe five Telford shop thefts, including Tesco Express and Aldi
Police are appealing for help identifying several people who are believed to be involved in a series of shop thefts across Telford.
Telford and Wrekin Police have released five pictures of people who they believe can help with their enquiries into shop thefts.
Items have been stolen from Tesco, Aldi, Matalan and Morrisons stores across the borough in the past two months.
Tesco Express, Wellington
Police are seeking help to identify a person pictured in Tesco Express in Wellington on February 7, at around 8.40pm, when items were taken.
Aldi, Telford town centre
The second image pictures a woman in Aldi in Telford town centre on February 13 when items were taken.
Morrisons, Wellington
A third image shows a person with a black hat on inside Morrisons in Wellington, on February 11, when items were taken.
Tesco Express, Hadley
The fourth image is from Tesco Express in Hadley on February 13, at around 7.25pm, when items were taken.
Matalan, Telford
And, the fifth image is from Matalan in Telford on February 13 when items were taken.
The post said: "If you have any information that would help identify the people pictured, please email RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk."