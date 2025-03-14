Plans to split Ironbridge ice cream parlour in two approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An application to return the Grade II listed 7 and 8 Tontine Hill in Ironbridge into two retail spaces was submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council in January.

At one point, the two properties had been combined to make a single unit, which has most recently been used as a newsagents and ice cream parlour.

But the applicants suggested the large retail unit was no longer needed and permission to restore the historical divide was being sought.

7 and 8 Tontine Hill, Ironbridge. Photo: Google

The proposal stated that the "viability of newsagents" had diminished in recent years as newspaper sales declined, and the store had already diversified into selling gifts and ice creams.

"As such, there is no longer the need for such a large retail space," the application stated.

Plans suggested the retail space on the ground floor of number 8 would be retained for the existing business, while number 7 would be rented out.

The application argued that the work would provide a "heritage gain" by restoring the historic divide, create additional employment opportunities, and enable the creation of an accessible retail space as the current access to one of the units was not at street level.

Approving the plans, a Telford & Wrekin Council spokesperson said the proposals were "of an appropriate design" that "maintained the essential form, character and special and historic interest of the building".

The full application is available to view online on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal using reference number TWC/2025/0051.

