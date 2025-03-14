Peter Rhodes on conscription, electricians and a particularly dark drama

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The downside, when you leave the eyeball-frying brilliance of our kitchen, is that every other room in the house now seems plunged into Stygian darkness.

PS: Any vicar wishing to nick this parable of light and darkness for a Lent sermon is reminded that terms and conditions apply.

Meanwhile, before anyone asks, yes, I have given up something for Lent. Self-denial.

Come to think of it, the “Stygian darkness” of our house is not all that Stygian when compared with the uber-gloomy police offices in the new BBC series of Bergerac. We haven't seen dramatic dimness quite this dim since the tallow candles of Wolf Hall. Is electricity particularly expensive in Jersey?