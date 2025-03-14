New plan for homes next to Shrewsbury to Chester railway line submitted - after two failed attempts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The third set of plans, hoping to build homes on a patch of land next to the Shrewsbury to Chester railway line, have been submitted to Shropshire Council.

Back in 2013, approval was given to build 11 homes - two two-bed, eight three-bed, and one four-bed - on the land off Marton Road in Baschurch. However, the plans were never implemented, and the planning permission subsequently lapsed in 2016.

In 2021, a new outline application was submitted, with plans to build 14 homes on the site. These plans were refused by Shropshire Council, who stated that the 2013 application did not comply with open space policies that had been adopted in the years since.

The council also raised concerns that there had been "inadequate information" submitted over the potential impact the noise of the neighbouring railway line would have had on future residents.