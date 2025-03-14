Game makers appeal to find Telford's version of Old Kent Road for local version of Monopoly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last month, it was revealed that Telford had been chosen from a shortlist of towns and cities across the UK to land its own version of Monopoly.

They invited members of the public to get in touch with ideas of landmarks and organisations that could feature on the board, with the polls closing three weeks ago.

The team behind 'Monopoly: Telford & Wrekin Edition', say they have been overwhelmed with suggestions for all squares - except one.

The team behind Monopoly: Telford & Wrekin edition are appealing for suggestions for the cheapest square - Old Kent Road

“We can’t find an equivalent Old Kent Road,” said Ben Ladd Gibbon, who has led the consultation process.

Now they are appealing to the public to help them fill the final square.

In the classic Monopoly – based on London – the first and cheapest square to feature is Old Kent Road.

Although sometimes derided, Mr Ladd Gibbon insists that the Old Kent Road square is very high cachet because it is so well known and talked about.

Those with suggestions are asked to email telford@winningmoves.co.uk by 11.59pm on March 19.

In all, more than 30 Telford and Wrekin landmarks and favourites will be showcased in the game.