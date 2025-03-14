Event to 'honour and celebrate' mother's who have died to be held at Shrewsbury crematorium ahead of Mothering Sunday

Emstrey Crematorium and Cemetery in Shrewsbury is inviting the local community to the special celebration on Thursday, March 27, at 6pm.

Emstrey Crematorium in Shrewsbury

The event us dedicated to celebrating mothers, grandmothers, and all the women who have nurtured and shaped children’s futures.

A spokesperson for the crematorium said: "This uplifting event will honour and celebrate the love, guidance, and care provided by these incredible women—both those who are with us today and those whose influence continues to inspire.

"The service will provide a joyful and supportive space for attendees to reflect, appreciate, and celebrate the women who have made a lasting impact on our lives. Whether you wish to honour a mother, grandmother, carer, or simply join in the celebration of the remarkable women around us, all are welcome to share in this meaningful moment."

Jacqueline Champion a celebrant who will be leading the event said it will incorporate music and poems as well as the lighting of tea lights afterwards.

She said: "I have been a celebrant conduction ceremonies of over 10 years and I was delighted to be asked to conduct this celebration of mothers ahead of Mothering Sunday which can be a difficult time

"Mother's Day can be a difficult time of year for those whose mothers and grandmothers are no longer with us. It is wonderful to be able to come together and celebrate all the women who have been mothers or taken that role in people's lives."

The Rev. Tom Magness will also be holding prayers.

Before the service, refreshments will also be available and everyone is invited to connect, and enjoy the community spirit.

To register your attendance, please contact Emstrey Crematorium Office on: 01743 237900