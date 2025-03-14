County museum hailed by MP - with chance for family to win 12 month pass

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shaun Davies, Labour MP for Telford, visited Blists Hill Victorian Town, one of the ten museums run by the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust (IGMT).

It comes as today - Friday, March 14 - marks the start English Tourism Week.

Following his visit families have also got the chance to win a 12 month pass for the trust's museums.

Mr Davies said he had visited the heritage and conservation charity to acknowledge and support the work the trust does in preserving Telford’s local history - and the benefits its museums brings to the community.

He added that thanks to IGMT, one lucky Telford family can win a Family Pass Plus to the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, giving them 12 months of unlimited access to the museums.

The competition is live on the MP's Facebook page until 5pm on Monday, March 17.

Mr Davies has highlighted the importance of the trust's museums, saying that having grown up in Telford he has visited "more times than he can count".

He added that as a child he volunteered at Blists Hill, as well visiting on school trips and most recently days out during the school holidays with his own family.

During his visit as a part of English Tourism Week 2025, he spoke to staff at Blists Hill Victorian Town to learn about their upcoming Spring program and the work that happens behind-the-scenes to keep it exciting year on year - including this year’s ‘egg dancing’ event which will take place during the Easter weekend.

Mr Davies said: "The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust is more than a guardian of our industrial heritage—it’s a vital part of our community and local economy. The passion and expertise of its staff make all the difference, ensuring visitors can experience our rich history, which drives tourism, investment, and jobs. That’s why it’s so important to keep supporting our local museums so they can continue to thrive."

Karen Davies, Interim Chief Executive Officer at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “Our museums are a key contributor to the local economy in Telford & Wrekin. They attract visitors from across the UK and around the world - a total of 332,076 in 2024, giving them memorable days out as they visit the Ironbridge Gorge UNESCO World Heritage Site.

"We employ hundreds of local people, take on seasonal staff, and offer an extensive volunteer programme for local people of all ages.

“We were delighted to welcome Shaun to Blists Hill Victorian Town this week, championing this year’s English Tourism Week message, ‘Supporting people and places to drive growth’. Local tourism organisations and government have to work together to ensure the infrastructure and support is there to enable the tourism industry to grow, which will ultimately benefit everyone in the community.”

For more information about the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust and its museums, please visit https://www.ironbridge.org.uk/.