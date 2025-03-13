Builth Wells Rotary Young Photographer Competition winners announced.

This was held at Ysgol Calon Cymru High School, on the Llandrindod Wells Campus.

The aim of the competition is to challenge the pupils to produce an image inspired by a theme.

The theme this year was ’Wonderful Water’ - this gave lots scope for their own interpretation.

The competition was fierce this year with 15 quality image entries. Each entrant was asked to provide a brief sentence explaining what the photograph represents and their inspiration behind the image.

The students, all from Year 10, were presented with their certificates by Builth Wells Rotary President, Robert Evans.

This year’s winner was Beba Watts-Emirali , whose image portrayed an evening view of a rain-soaked seaside pier, reflecting the sky.

The winning entry now proceeds to the District Competition, from where it may be selected for the Regional Final, which is held at the Senedd.

The rotary club was honoured to have Bob Walls judging the competition again this year.

Bob is Chairperson of Builth Wells Photographic Club, where he and fellow members, are keen to encourage novice photographers to develop their skills.

The Photographic Club can be contacted at www.builthphotographic.co.uk