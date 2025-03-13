Residents invited to karaoke lunch and auction fundraiser event at Telford pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Organisers are hoping to see the Travellers Joy in Horsehay packed for the fundraiser event on Tuesday, March 25 from 12pm.

The event will feature a cake sale, raffle, games, meal for £5, karaoke and auction with plenty to be purchased.

All funds that are raised will go towards Hope House Children's Hospices.

Items and goodies up for auction include entrance to Telford Exotic Zoo for four people alongside a meerkat experience, a family ticket to see the Telford Tigers ice hockey team, a table for 10 at Casey's nightclub for the Motown Party Night, tickets to bingo, tickets for a wrestling event, a taxi fare to Shrewsbury, several paintings, and much more.

The Travellers Joy in Telford. Picture: Google.

Organiser Victor Han said: "It is the third time we are doing a fundraiser for Hope House, and the first time we have done an auction.

"We hope the auction will bring more money in and we have got some good prizes. I think it is a really good cause to support.

"So hopefully people will come down and make a big on some tremendous items."

The event is part of Hope House's £50 challenge which tasks fundraisers with trying to grow as much as they possibly can in 50 days between March 3 and April 21.

Dawn Ball, area fundraiser at Hope House Children's Hospices, added: "We are truly grateful to the Travellers Joy for taking on our £50 Challenge.

"The karaoke lunch and auction on Tuesday, March 25 sounds like it’s going to be a lot of fun and will raise vital funds to help local children with life-threatening conditions to live their best life.

"It would be great to see our local community support this event and we hope to see as many people there as possible."