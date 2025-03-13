Powys County Council Deputy Leader's column this month

Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, is celebrated on 8 May each year to mark the day the Allies formally accepted Germany's surrender in 1945.

This poignant occasion, which ensures the sacrifices and triumphs of those who fought and lived through the Second World War are honoured and remembered, will mark its 80th anniversary this year. VE Day also reminds us of the resilience, unity, and peace that emerged from the conflict.

I encourage everyone to come together to reflect, celebrate, and pay tribute to those who secured our freedom.

Last month, the council approved fully funded plans to ensure vital public services continue.

It was very challenging to set the budget for 2025/26. Despite a 3.8% increase in the Revenue Support Grant from the Welsh Government, price inflation, provider costs and national pay awards – which are beyond our control – meant the council faced a significant budget gap which had to be bridged with an increase in council tax and savings worth over £12m.

However, the budget ensures we can continue to deliver care services, schools, highways and homeless support for the people of Powys.

This week we presented our council housing development programme, which would see 112 new homes built in north Powys, to building contractors at a Meet the Buyer event in Welshpool.

We need construction contractors to help us build the next generation of council homes and this event was a fantastic opportunity for building contractors to engage directly with us as we work to tackle the housing emergency in Powys and build a stronger, fairer, greener future for our communities.

It has been three years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and although world affairs remain volatile, we continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine and reaffirm our commitment to those fleeing the conflict in their homeland.

It is incredible to see the strength and courage that continues to be shown by the people of Ukraine after the terrible loss and suffering faced since the invasion. I have been struck by the compassion shown by so many of our residents during this time and particularly thank those who have shared their homes with Ukrainian guests during their time of need.

Cllr Matthew Dorrance

Powys County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys