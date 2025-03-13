Police say missing Market Drayton woman could be wild camping amid calls to report sightings of her

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

55-year-old Christine Fish, from Market Drayton, was first reported missing from her home on the evening of Wednesday, February 26.

Two days later, on the morning of Friday, February 28, she was captured on CCTV in Shrewsbury, when she bought a tent and a new jacket from outdoor store, Blacks.

Police say data suggests her phone was used in the Sutton Hill area of Telford at around 4pm on Monday, March 3.

Christine Fish was seen at Shrewsbury train station on Friday, February 28. Photo: West Mercia Police

As the two-week mark passed, senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Richard Davies said they and Christine's family were getting increasingly concerned for her welfare.

He said: “Christine is a keen walker, and she would be capable of travelling some distance, so I ask people from across Shropshire to report any sightings of her.

“We also know she purchased a tent whilst in Blacks and she could well be camping somewhere rural.

“Following our enquiries we do not believe there to be any third-party involvement in her disappearance and ask you to contact us with any information, however small you may feel it may be, as it could well be the vital piece that we need to locate her."