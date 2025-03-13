Motorcyclist sustains 'serious injuries' after five-vehicle crash on A495

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The A495 Bronington and Welshampton was closed for around five hours on Sunday, March 9, after a multi-vehicle collision.

The crash, which involved a Honda motorcycle, a BMW 120D M Sport, a BMW 320i M Sport, a Renault Clio, and a Vauxhall Corsa, happened at around 11.45pm.

The motorcyclist, who police say sustained serious injuries, was airlifted to Stoke Hospital.

The A495 between Bronington and Welshampton was closed for several hours on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Google

Now, officers from North Wales Police are appealing for those in the area at the time to get in touch.

Serious Collision Investigation officer, DC Donna Vernon said: “We are asking anybody who may have been travelling along the A495 around the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 25000199323.