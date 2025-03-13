Motorbike 'completely destroyed' in blaze in Telford woodland
A motorcycle was completely destroyed in a fire in a wooded area of Telford in the early hours of Thursday.
By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firefighters were called to a report of a fire in a wooded area close to Lake End Drive by Holmer Lake in Stirchley at around 4.30am on Thursday.
One crew from Telford Central Fire Station were deployed to the scene, where they found a motorcycle on fire.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said the fire involved one motorcycle that was "completely destroyed by fire".
Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze, reporting the scene was under control at 4.51am.