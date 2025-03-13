Motorbike 'completely destroyed' in blaze in Telford woodland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Firefighters were called to a report of a fire in a wooded area close to Lake End Drive by Holmer Lake in Stirchley at around 4.30am on Thursday.

One crew from Telford Central Fire Station were deployed to the scene, where they found a motorcycle on fire.

Holmer Lake, Stirchley. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said the fire involved one motorcycle that was "completely destroyed by fire".

Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze, reporting the scene was under control at 4.51am.