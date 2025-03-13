A Llandrindod Wells man accused of assaulting three emergency workers on the same day, will stand trial in May.

Alan Talbot denied assaulting PC 1333 Salway, PC 671 Reynolds and PC 228 Manuel on July 22 2024 at Wyvern on Waterloo Road, Llandrindod Wells, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 59 year-old of Penybryn, Crossgates also denied theft of Sony headphones valued at £45 from Tesco on Waterloo Road on the same date.

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction of the case and Talbot elected a trial at the magistrates court.

The case was adjourned for a trial at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on May 7.

Talbot remains on unconditional bail until that date.